Canada's annual inflation rate in August remains at 0.1%

OTTAWA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate remained at 0.1% in August as rising food prices were offset by declining gasoline costs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the rate would remain at 0.1%, far below the Bank of Canada's 2% target. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic - Canada economic snapshot: http://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dale Smith) ((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))OTTAWA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate remained at 0.1% in August when lower gasoline prices offset price increases in personal services, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Aug July Aug July CPI - all items +0.1 0.0 -0.1 +0.1 CPI - common n/a n/a +1.5 +1.3 CPI - median n/a n/a +1.9 +1.9 CPI - trim n/a n/a +1.7 +1.7 Bank of Canada core 0.0 -0.1 +0.8 +0.7 All items ex food/energy 0.0 -0.2 +0.5 +0.5 Goods -0.5 +0.2 -0.2 -0.2 Services +0.1 -0.1 +0.5 +0.5 Energy -0.3 +2.4 -6.3 -8.4 Seasonally adjusted +0.1 -0.1 n/a n/a Bank of Canada core seasonally adjusted +0.1 -0.1 n/a n/a NOTE - Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual inflation rate in August to rise to 0.4%. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren) ((Reuters Ottawa bureau 613 235 6745; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

