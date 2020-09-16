US Markets

Canada's annual inflation rate in August remains at 0.1%

Canada's annual inflation rate remained at 0.1% in August as rising food prices were offset by declining gasoline costs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

 (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dale Smith)
       Percent changes             Month-on-month       Year-on-year
                                 Aug     July         Aug    July
    CPI - all items             +0.1      0.0        -0.1    +0.1
    CPI - common                 n/a      n/a        +1.5    +1.3
    CPI - median                 n/a      n/a        +1.9    +1.9
    CPI - trim                   n/a      n/a        +1.7    +1.7
    Bank of Canada core          0.0     -0.1        +0.8    +0.7
    All items ex food/energy     0.0     -0.2        +0.5    +0.5
    Goods                       -0.5     +0.2        -0.2    -0.2
    Services                    +0.1     -0.1        +0.5    +0.5
    Energy                      -0.3     +2.4        -6.3    -8.4
 
    Seasonally adjusted         +0.1     -0.1         n/a     n/a
    Bank of Canada core
    seasonally adjusted         +0.1     -0.1         n/a     n/a
    
    
    
    NOTE - Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual inflation rate in August to rise to 0.4%.
    (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)
    ((Reuters Ottawa bureau 613 235 6745; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

