Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4% in September, highest since 2003

OTTAWA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to a new 18-year-high in September, driven by transportation, shelter and food prices, data showed on Wednesday, upping the pressure on the Bank of Canada ahead of a rate decision next week.

Inflation rose to 4.4% in September, beating the average analyst estimate of 4.3%, to reach its fastest clip since February 2003, Statistics Canada data showed.

CPI common, which the Bank of Canada calls the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, was flat at 1.8%, while the other two measures of core inflation posted gains.

The Bank of Canada expects headline inflation to remain above its 1%-3% control range this year. Governor Tiff Macklem warned last week that supply chain bottlenecks mean it will probably take a bit longer than previously expected for inflation to come down.

The Canadian dollar CAD= pared gains after the data, touching 1.2349 to the greenback, or 80.98 U.S. cents.

