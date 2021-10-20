US Markets

Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4% in September, highest since 2003

Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.4% in September, the highest since February 2003, and up from a year-over-year increase of 4.1% in August, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 4.3% in September.

