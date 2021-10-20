Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4% in September, highest since 2003

OTTAWA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.4% in September, the highest since February 2003, and up from a year-over-year increase of 4.1% in August, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 4.3% in September.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.