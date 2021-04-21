Canada's annual inflation rate doubles to 2.2% in March

US Markets

OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate doubled to 2.2% in March, mainly due to a statistical difference caused by last year's sharp deceleration during the coronavirus pandemic and rising energy prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 2.3% in March, up from 1.1% in February, buoyed in part by the comparison with March of last year when prices slowed sharply.

"The broad decline in prices at the onset of the pandemic ... had an upward impact on the year-over-year rate of consumer inflation in March," Statistics Canada said.

CPI common, which the Bank of Canada calls the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, was 1.5%, slightly higher than the 1.4% forecast by analysts. CPI median rose to 2.1% from 2.0% in February, and CPI trim was 2.2% in March, up from a revised 2.0% in the previous month.

Energy prices gained 19.1% on a year-on-year basis, while inflation excluding gasoline and food rose 0.9% from March 2020.

Canada's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate steady at 0.25% later Wednesday morning.

The Canadian dollar CAD= weakened 0.1% against the U.S. dollar to 1.2620, or $0.7924, after the inflation data.

