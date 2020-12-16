Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 1.0% in November

Adds details, Canadian dollar reaction

OTTAWA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 1.0% in November, beating analyst expectations, on higher shelter prices as rents climbed and home replacement costs increased, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The annual rate was up from a year-on-year increase 0.7% in October and ahead of analyst expectations of a slight increase to 0.8% in November.

"It's a bit firmer than I had guessed, at least on the headline," said Derek Holt, head of Capital Markets Economics at Scotiabank.

"I thought the housing component was particularly interesting," he added. "We are getting definite house price contributions to overall inflation."

Canada's national average selling price rose 13.8% in November compared with the previous year as buyers continued to flee urban cores to larger, suburban homes amid the pandemic.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2746 to the greenback, or 78.46 U.S. cents, giving back some of its recent gains.

