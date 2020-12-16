US Markets

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 1.0% in November

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 1.0% in November, up from a year-over-year increase of 0.7% in October, on higher shelter prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to be 0.8% in November.

