US Markets

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 0.7% in October

Contributors
Julie Gordon Reuters
Dale Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 0.7% in October, up from a year-over-year increase of 0.5% in September, mainly on higher food prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Adds details

OTTAWA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 0.7% in October, up from a year-over-year increase of 0.5% in September, mainly on higher food prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The result beat analysts estimates for an annual 0.4% increase in October. Excluding gasoline, prices rose 1.0% in October from a year earlier, matching September.

Prices rose in five of the eight major components of the index, driven by food and shelter costs, StatsCan said.

After the data, the Canadian dollar CAD= held onto earlier gains, up 0.2% on the day.

Two of the three core measures of inflation increased.

The common measure, which the Bank of Canada says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, gained slightly to 1.6% from 1.5% in September. The CPI trim measure also increased to 1.8% from 1.7%, and the median remained at 1.9%.

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot:http://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Andrew Heavens)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular