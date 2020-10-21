US Markets

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 0.5% in September

Julie Gordon Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's annual inflation rate in September was 0.5%, up from 0.1% in August, on transportation, recreation and housing components, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to be 0.4% in September.

The Canadian dollar CAD= extended a slight gain, touching 1.3107 to the greenback, or 76.30 U.S. cents, after the data.

Gasoline prices fell 10.7% in September on a year-over-year basis.

The three core measures of inflation were little changed. The common measure, which the Bank of Canada says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, remained at 1.5%.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said earlier this month that bold policy actions taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic had been needed but will make the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks down the road.

Canadian retail sales, meanwhile, rose by 0.4% in August from July on higher sales of food and garden and building supplies. A flash estimate for September suggests retail sales will remain unchanged from August.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, editing by Louise Heavens and Steve Orlofsky)

