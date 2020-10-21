Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 0.5% in September

OTTAWA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in September was 0.5%, up from a 0.1% increase in August, on transportation, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to be 0.4% in September.

