Canada’s ambassador to China to leave post Dec. 31 -statement
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, said on Monday he was leaving his post at year's end, citing the China-Canadian relationship as one "of critical importance to our future."
In a statement, Barton also cited his role working to help release two Canadian citizens from Chinese custody. The two Canadians were released in September.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
