Canada’s ambassador to China to leave post Dec. 31 -statement

Susan Heavey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, said on Monday he was leaving his post at year's end, citing the China-Canadian relationship as one "of critical importance to our future."

In a statement, Barton also cited his role working to help release two Canadian citizens from Chinese custody. The two Canadians were released in September.

