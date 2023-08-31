News & Insights

US Markets
TWM

Canada's Altagas to buy natural gas assets from Tidewater for $650 mln

August 31, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Adds deal details, closing date in paragraph 2,3

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's Altagas ALA.TO has agreed to buy some natural gas assets from Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure TWM.TO for $650 million, the companies said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Altagas will acquire the Pipestone Natural Gas plant, Dimsdale natural gas storage facility and the associated pipeline systems required to operate these assets.

Tidewater said it will use the net proceeds for general purposes, including the repayment of a credit facility.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.