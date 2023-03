March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATD.TO said on Thursday it has offered to buy certain European assets from French energy company TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA for 3.1 billion euros ($3.29 billion). ($1 = 0.9422 euros)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

