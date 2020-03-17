Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard quarterly revenue beats estimates

March 17 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, helped by its home delivery options and store improvements including technology at checkout and new coffee machines.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $659.9 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 2, from $612.1 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $16.60 billion from $16.52 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $16.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

