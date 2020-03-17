US Markets

Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard quarterly revenue beats estimates

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published

Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, helped by its home delivery options and store improvements including technology at checkout and new coffee machines.

March 17 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, helped by its home delivery options and store improvements including technology at checkout and new coffee machines.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $659.9 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 2, from $612.1 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $16.60 billion from $16.52 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $16.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular