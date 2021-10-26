US Markets

Canada's Alberta province votes for removing wealth equalization from federal constitution

Contributor
Nia Williams Reuters
Published

Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta voted in favour of removing a commitment to redistribute wealth among provinces from the Canadian constitution, results from a non-binding referendum showed on Tuesday.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta voted in favour of removing a commitment to redistribute wealth among provinces from the Canadian constitution, results from a non-binding referendum showed on Tuesday.

The result gives Premier Jason Kenney a mandate to negotiate with other provinces about an equalization payments formula that is widely viewed as unfair in Alberta.

However, it will not automatically halt equalization between provinces because the principle is embedded in the Canadian constitution.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular