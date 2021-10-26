Canada's Alberta province votes for removing wealth equalization from federal constitution

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta voted in favour of removing a commitment to redistribute wealth among provinces from the Canadian constitution, results from a non-binding referendum showed on Tuesday.

The result gives Premier Jason Kenney a mandate to negotiate with other provinces about an equalization payments formula that is widely viewed as unfair in Alberta.

However, it will not automatically halt equalization between provinces because the principle is embedded in the Canadian constitution.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

