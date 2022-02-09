Canada's Alberta province files NAFTA trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge against the United States over the cancellation of a presidential permit for the Keystone XL oil pipelines.

Alberta had invested C$1.3 billion in the failed pipeline project, which was being developed by TC Energy TRP.TO before it was scrapped in 2021.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.