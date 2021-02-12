Canada's Alberta providing another C$400 mln for oil and gas site cleanup

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta said on Friday it will provide another C$400 million in funding to clean up inactive oil and gas wells, part of a program aimed at supporting oilfield services jobs.

The funding comes on top of C$400 million for well cleanups made available last year. It is part of Alberta's Site Rehabilitation Program that will access up to C$1 billion of federal COVID-19 economic stimulus measures aimed at the oil and gas industry.

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

