US Markets
AZN

Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

Contributor
Sabahatjahan Contractor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Canadian province of Alberta reported its first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, its chief medical officer confirmed late Tuesday.

Adds details and background

May 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta reported its first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, its chief medical officer confirmed late Tuesday.

The Alberta case marks the second case of blood clots, and the only death after more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca were administered in the province, the statement added.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Last month, the province of Quebec reported Canada's first death of a patient after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The rare complication, which some regulators including Health Canada are calling Vaccine-Induced Prothrombotic Immune Thrombocytopenia, involves blood clots accompanied by a low count of platelets, cells in the blood that help it to clot.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular