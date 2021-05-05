Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

May 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta confirms the first death of a woman in her 50s after taking AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, the province's chief medical officer of health said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.