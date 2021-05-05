US Markets
Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

May 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta confirms the first death of a woman in her 50s after taking AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, the province's chief medical officer of health said in a statement.

