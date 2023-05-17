News & Insights

Energy

Canada's Alberta blanketed by smoke as wildfire-battle continues

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH HENNEL

May 17, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

By Ismail Shakil and Arunima Kumar

OTTAWA, May 17 (Reuters) - Smoke blanketed the skies over much of Alberta on Wednesday as firefighters from Canada and the United States battled raging wildfires that have prompted evacuations, disrupted rail service and shuttered energy production in Canada's main oil-producing province.

FACTBOX-Some Canadian oil and gas producers re-curtail output as wildfires persist

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and David Gregorio)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
EnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.