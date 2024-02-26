News & Insights

Commodities

Canada's Air Transat cabin crew members ratify new contract with airline

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

February 26, 2024 — 03:43 pm EST

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Air Transat said on Monday its cabin crew members have ratified a new agreement with the airline after voting in favor of a recommendation by the Canadian Government's mediation body, averting fears of a strike.

About 63% of flight attendants voted in favor of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service mediators' recommendation.

Earlier this month, the cabin crew members had rejected a labor deal for the second time.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.