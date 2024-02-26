Canada's Air Transat cabin crew members ratify new contract with airline

Adds details in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3
Feb 26 (Reuters) - Air Transat said on Monday its cabin crew members have ratified a new agreement with the airline after voting in favor of a recommendation by the Canadian Government's mediation body, averting fears of a strike.
About 63% of flight attendants voted in favor of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service mediators' recommendation.
Earlier this month, the cabin crew members had rejected a labor deal for the second time.
