Canada's Air Transat cabin crew members ratify new contract with airline

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Air Transat said on Monday its cabin crew members have ratified a new agreement with the airline after voting in favor of a recommendation by the Canadian Government's mediation body, averting fears of a strike.

About 63% of flight attendants voted in favor of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service mediators' recommendation.

Earlier this month, the cabin crew members had rejected a labor deal for the second time.

