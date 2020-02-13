Canada's Agnico Eagle Mines posts profit on higher gold sales

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO, AEM.N reported a fourth-quarter profit on Thursday compared with a year-ago loss, as it benefited from higher gold sales volumes and realized gold prices.

Agnico posted net income of $331.7 million, or $1.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $393.7 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Payable gold production rose to 494,678 ounces compared with 410,712 ounces last year.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

