Canada's acting head of state quits after damning report into harassment -CBC

OTTAWA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Governor General Julie Payette, the acting head of state, resigned on Thursday in the wake of a damning independent report into alleged workplace harassment, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said.

Payette was appointed in October 2017 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. The governor general, Queen Elizabeth's representative in Canada, has a largely ceremonial job but is also responsible for settling constitutional questions.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)

