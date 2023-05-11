News & Insights

Canada's Absolute Software to be bought by Crosspoint Capital for $657 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

May 11, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian cybersecurity company Absolute Software ABST.TO said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken private by Crosspoint Capital Partners for $657 million.

Private equity firms have looked to add cybersecurity companies to their portfolios as the sector is considered to be resilient to an economic downturn.

Shareholders of Absolute Software will receive $11.5 per share in cash, representing a premium of 34% to the stock's last close.

The deal is valued at $870 million including debt.

