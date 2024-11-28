CanadaBis Capital Achieves Strong Financial Results

CanadaBis Capital, Inc. (TSE:CANB) has released an update.

CanadaBis Capital has reported a positive net income of $600,285 for fiscal year 2024, demonstrating strong financial performance amid new product launches and operational expansions. The company achieved record sales and solid revenue growth, particularly driven by the introduction of high-potency THC products under its Dab Bods brand. Despite increased costs, strategic purchasing and operational efficiencies have bolstered its profitability, solidifying its market position.

