Canada: all new cars, SUVs, light trucks sold by 2035 must be zero-emission vehicles

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

December 19, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday released final regulations mandating that all passenger cars, SUVs, crossovers and light trucks sold by 2035 must be zero-emission vehicles, part of the government's overall plan to combat climate change.

The new rules, known as the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, were first unveiled in 2021. They are designed to help ensure supply is available to the market and shorten wait times to get an electric vehicle (EV).

Under interim targets set by Ottawa, zero-emission vehicles must make up at least 20% of all cars sold by 2026 and at least 60% by 2030. Industry officials say EVs represented 12.1% of new vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2023.

