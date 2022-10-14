US Markets

Canada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals for energy transition -Freeland

Contributors
Steve Scherer Reuters
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Canada will look at supporting more liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals as long as they are economically feasible because they are needed to keep the world from burning coal again, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

OTTAWA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canada will look at supporting more liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals as long as they are economically feasible because they are needed to keep the world from burning coal again, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

LNG "is an important transition fuel," Freeland told reporters in Washington at the end of annual IMF and World Bank meetings. "We will always be looking at economically viable LNG projects."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Julie Gordon Editing by Chris Reese)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular