Canada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals for energy transition -Freeland

OTTAWA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canada will look at supporting more liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals as long as they are economically feasible because they are needed to keep the world from burning coal again, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

LNG "is an important transition fuel," Freeland told reporters in Washington at the end of annual IMF and World Bank meetings. "We will always be looking at economically viable LNG projects."

