Canada will soon unveil more steps to clamp down on foreign travel - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada will shortly take more steps to restrict foreign travel as part of its campaign to clamp down on the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday, but did not give details.

Trudeau had previously said one option would be to oblige arriving passengers to spend a 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)

