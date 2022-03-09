Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of military equipment, Trudeau says

March 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment.

Trudeau said in a tweet that he also invited Zelenskiy to address Canada's parliament.

