Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of military equipment, Trudeau says

Contributor
Shivam Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

March 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment.

Trudeau said in a tweet that he also invited Zelenskiy to address Canada's parliament.

