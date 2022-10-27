US Markets

Canada will seek membership to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Contributors
Daphne Psaledakis Reuters
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Simon Lewis Reuters
David Brunnstrom Reuters
Published

Canada will seek membership to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said at a press conference on Wednesday following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada will seek membership to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said at a press conference on Wednesday following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Joly said Canada and the United States also agreed to hold the first Canada-U.S. Strategic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific to further align approaches to the region.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Ismail Shakil, Simon Lewis and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Daphne.Psaledakis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular