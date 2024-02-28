News & Insights

Canada will reinstate some visa requirements for Mexican nationals, says CBC

February 28, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada will reinstate some visa requirements for Mexican nationals on Thursday in a bid to curb the flow of asylum seekers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Wednesday, citing what it called a senior official.

Last month the premier of the province of Quebec said the lack of visa requirements for Mexican travelers meant more refugees were arriving by plane and complained social services could not cope.

