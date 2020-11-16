US Markets

Canada will press Biden administration for integrated 'Buy North America' approach

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published

Canada will press the new U.S. administration for an integrated "Buy North America" approach, a top official said on Monday after President-elect Joe Biden announced his government would not give contracts to firms without U.S. production facilities.

OTTAWA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada will press the new U.S. administration for an integrated "Buy North America" approach, a top official said on Monday after President-elect Joe Biden announced his government would not give contracts to firms without U.S. production facilities.

"Millions of jobs on both sides of the border depend on the very close integration we have ... and certainly we will be making our case that the right way to approach (this) is to think more like 'Buy North America'," Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular