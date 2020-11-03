Canada will not for now oblige tech giants like Amazon and Netflix to collect local taxes

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday unveiled plans to make U.S. tech companies such as Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Facebook Inc FB.O pay for domestically produced content but will not make them collect local taxes, officials said.

The officials, who spoke on the condition that they not be identified, told reporters that Ottawa was still looking at the question of tax collection but had not yet made a decision.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

