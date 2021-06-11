Canada will not approve new thermal coal mining projects - environment minister

OTTAWA, June 11 (Reuters) - Canada will not approve new thermal coal mining projects or plans to expand existing mines because of the potential for environmental damage, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Friday.

"The government considers that these projects are likely to cause unacceptable environmental effects within federal jurisdiction and are not aligned with Canada's domestic and international climate change commitments," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

