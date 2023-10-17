News & Insights

Canada will monitor banks' compliance with mortgage rules - finance minister

October 17, 2023 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren and Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada will closely monitor how major banks are complying with mortgage rules designed to provide relief to people struggling to make payments, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told a press conference on Tuesday.

Freeland said that she had met with the CEOs of Canada's largest banks over a week ago to discuss "tailored mortgage relief" consumers need as they struggle to make their monthly mortgage payments amid rising interest rates.

"I told them (the banks) that it is my firm expectation that they abide by our government's mortgage guidelines, as published by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada."

Canadians are already struggling to repay their debts amid high costs of living and rising interest rates. That has forced banks to put aside money in case of defaults, weighing on their overall profits.

According to the FCAC's guidelines, financial institutions are required to provide support to variable-rate and fixed-payment consumers at risk as their monthly payment has either surged or going only towards the interest portion.

Freeland's comment come a day after the banking regulator Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions shelved some planned mortgage rules related to tighter regulatory limits on debt-service coverage.

The minister also said she has asked the FCAC to work on making no and low cost bank accounts more readily available.

