US Markets
PFE

Canada will get some doses of Pfizer's vaccine earlier than schedules - PM Trudeau

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada will be getting some doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine earlier than scheduled and is on track to inoculate the entire population by the end of September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to content of story

OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada will be getting some doses of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine earlier than scheduled and is on track to inoculate the entire population by the end of September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau also told reporters that Canada had bought four million additional doses of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O vaccine. Trudeau's Liberal government is under fire for the slow pace of vaccination, in part caused by temporary supply delays.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More