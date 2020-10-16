Canada will continue to stand up against Chinese human rights abuses, PM Trudeau says

OTTAWA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said he will continue to stand up against China's "coercive diplomacy" and its human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang after being rebuked by Beijing for similar comments earlier this week.

"We will stand up loudly and clearly for human rights all around the world, whether it is talking about the situation faced by the Uighurs, whether it is talking about the very concerning situation in Hong Kong, whether it's calling out China for its coercive diplomacy," Trudeau said in a news conference.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Julie Gordon, Editing by Franklin Paul)

