Canada will be 'judicious' with budget amid virus outbreak - minister

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Canada will make prudent choices in its budget even as it takes measures to help those who are hit by the new coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told business leaders on Friday.

"Canada, more so than any other country in the G7, has economic resiliency and fiscal firepower at its disposal," Morneau said in a speech in Toronto. "We intend on maintaining this advantage. This means that we will be judicious and responsible in how we make investments in this budget."

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

