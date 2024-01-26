Canada wholesale trade most likely rose 0.8% in Dec - Statistics Canada

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 0.8% in December from November on higher sales in motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector and the building material and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 66.5%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 75.8%.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by Dale Smith)

