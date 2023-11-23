Canada wholesale trade most likely fell 1.1% in Oct - Statscan

OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 1.1% in October from September on lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies and the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.
The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 58.2%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 77.2%.
Graphic - wholesale trade http://link.reuters.com/cyr43t
Graphic - Canada economic snapshot http://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV
(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dale Smith)
((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.