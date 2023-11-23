News & Insights

US Markets

Canada wholesale trade most likely fell 1.1% in Oct - Statscan

November 23, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by David Ljunggren and Dale Smith for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 1.1% in October from September on lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies and the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 58.2%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 77.2%.

Graphic - wholesale trade http://link.reuters.com/cyr43t

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot http://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dale Smith)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.