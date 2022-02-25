US Markets

Canada wholesale trade likely up 3.9% in January - Statscan flash estimate

Credit: REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade was most up 3.9% in January from December, on higher sales in building material and supplies, along with machinery equipment and supplies, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The flash estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 68.6%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 84.6%

