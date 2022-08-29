Canada wheat, canola, oat, barley production up, according to StatsCan survey

Repeats with no changes to text

OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wheat production in Canada grew by 55.1% in 2022 compared to 2021, while canola production was up by 41.7%, according to a Statistics Canada released on Friday, based in part on satellite and agroclimatic data.

Oat production in Canada grew by 59.2% in 2022 compared to 2021, and barley production was up by 34.3%. Durum output, the wheat used to make pasta, was pegged at 6.6 million tonnes.

Statscan said higher-than-average preciptation and more moderate temperatures have resulted in better crop conditions on the Prairies than in 2021, though dry conditions continue to be a concern for much of Saskatchewan. Much of southern Ontario experienced drier-than-average conditions, while eastern Ontario and most of Quebec received higher-than-average rainfaill.

Production estimates for Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta are calculated using model-based yields. Estimates for Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and British Columbia are all carried forward from the July estimates of principal field crop production.

July estimates of production of principal field crops

2020 2021 2022 2020-2021 2021-2022

thousands of tonnes % change

Total wheat 35437 22296 34572 -37.1 55.1

Durum wheat 6571 3038 6473 -53.8 113.1

Spring wheat 26092 16250 25565 -37.7 57.3

Winter wheat 2774 3007 2534 8.4 -15.7

Barley 10741 6959 9346 -35.2 34.3

Canola 19485 13757 19499 -29.4 41.7

Chick peas 214 76 134 -64.5 75.6

Corn for grain 13563 13984 14825 3.1 6.0

Dry field peas 4594 2258 3610 -50.9 59.9

Fall Rye 475 466 447 -1.9 -4.0

Flaxseed 578 346 488 -40.2 41.1

Lentils 2868 1606 2906 -44.0 80.9

Mustard seed 100 61 196 -39.5 223.3

Oats 4576 2808 4471 -38.6 59.2

Soybeans 6358 6272 6382 -1.4 1.8

NOTE: Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on average estimated production at 34.0 mln tonnes of all wheat, 5.9 mln tonnes of durum wheat, 19.6 mln tonnes of canola, 4.5 mln tonnes of oats, and 9.7 mln tonnes of barley.

