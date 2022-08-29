US Markets

Canada wheat, canola, oat, barley production up, according to StatsCan survey

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON VANRAES

Wheat production in Canada grew by 55.1% in 2022 compared to 2021, while canola production was up by 41.7%, according to a Statistics Canada released on Friday, based in part on satellite and agroclimatic data.

    Oat production in Canada grew by 59.2% in 2022 compared to 2021, and barley production was up by 34.3%. Durum output, the wheat used to make pasta, was pegged at 6.6 million tonnes.
    Statscan said higher-than-average preciptation and more moderate temperatures have resulted in better crop conditions on the Prairies than in 2021, though dry conditions continue to be a concern for much of Saskatchewan. Much of southern Ontario experienced drier-than-average conditions, while eastern Ontario and most of Quebec received higher-than-average rainfaill.
    Production estimates for Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta are calculated using model-based yields. Estimates for Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and British Columbia are all carried forward from the July estimates of principal field crop production.

  

     July estimates of production of principal  field crops                                
 
                    2020    2021    2022   2020-2021 2021-2022
                     thousands of tonnes         % change         
 Total wheat       35437   22296   34572       -37.1      55.1    
 Durum wheat        6571    3038    6473       -53.8     113.1    
 Spring wheat      26092   16250   25565       -37.7      57.3    
 Winter wheat       2774    3007    2534         8.4     -15.7    
 Barley            10741    6959    9346       -35.2      34.3    
 Canola            19485   13757   19499       -29.4      41.7    
 Chick peas          214      76     134       -64.5      75.6    
 Corn for grain    13563   13984   14825         3.1       6.0    
 Dry field peas     4594    2258    3610       -50.9      59.9    
 Fall Rye            475     466     447        -1.9      -4.0    
 Flaxseed            578     346     488       -40.2      41.1    
 Lentils            2868    1606    2906       -44.0      80.9    
 Mustard seed        100      61     196       -39.5     223.3    
 Oats               4576    2808    4471       -38.6      59.2    
 Soybeans           6358    6272    6382        -1.4       1.8    

  

    NOTE: Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on average estimated production at 34.0 mln tonnes of all wheat, 5.9 mln tonnes of durum wheat, 19.6 mln tonnes of canola, 4.5 mln tonnes of oats, and 9.7 mln tonnes of barley. 
 (Reporting by Dale Smith)

