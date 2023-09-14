News & Insights

Canada wheat, canola, oat, barley production down, according to StatsCan survey

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

September 14, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

    OTTAWA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Wheat production in Canada fell by 13.1% in 2023 compared to 2022, while canola production was down by 7.1%, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Tuesday, based in part on satellite and agroclimatic data.
    Oat production in Canada declined by 53.4% in 2023 compared to 2022, and barley production was down by 21.5%. Durum output, the wheat used to make pasta, was pegged at 4.1 million tonnes.
    Statscan said lower-than-average preciptation and high temperatures have resulted in poorer crop conditions on the Prairies than in 2022. Most of Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces received higher-than-average rainfall.
    Production estimates for Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta are calculated using model-based yields. Estimates for Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and British Columbia are all carried forward from the July estimates of principal field crop production.

  

      Estimates of production of principal  field crops

                    2021    2022    2023   2021-2022 2022-2023 
                     thousands of tonnes         % change         
 Total wheat       22422   34335   29835        53.1     -13.1    
 Durum wheat        3032    5790    4059        90.9     -29.9    
 Spring wheat      16162   25844   22637        59.9     -12.4    
 Winter wheat       3228    2701    3139       -16.3      16.2    
 Barley             6984    9987    7842        43.0     -21.5    
 Canola            14248   18695   17368        31.2      -7.1    
 Chick peas           91     128     134        40.1       5.1    
 Corn for grain    14611   14539   14932        -0.5       2.7    
 Dry field peas     2244    3423    2272        52.6     -33.6    
 Flaxseed            337     473     268        40.6     -43.4    
 Fall Rye            363     514     353        41.6     -31.3    
 Lentils            1594    2301    1542        44.4     -33.0      
 Mustard seed         61     162     168       167.3       3.7    
 Oats               2899    5226    2435        80.3     -53.4    
 Soybeans           6224    6543    6722         5.1       2.7
  
   
     
    NOTE: Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on average estimated production at 30.4 mln tonnes of all wheat, 4.2 mln tonnes of durum wheat, 17.9 mln tonnes of canola, 2.6 mln tonnes of oats, and 8.5 mln tonnes of barley. 
