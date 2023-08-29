News & Insights

Canada wheat, canola, oat, barley production down, according to StatsCan survey

August 29, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

    OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wheat production in Canada fell by 14.2% in 2023 compared to 2022, while canola production was down by 6.1%, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Tuesday, based in part on satellite and agroclimatic data.
    Oat production in Canada declined by 53.5% in 2023 compared to 2022, and barley production was down by 20.7%. Durum output, the wheat used to make pasta, was pegged at 4.3 million tonnes.
    Statscan said lower-than-average preciptation and high temperatures have resulted in poorer crop conditions on the Prairies than in 2022. Most of Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces received higher-than-average rainfall.
    Production estimates for Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta are calculated using model-based yields. Estimates for Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and British Columbia are all carried forward from the July estimates of principal field crop production.

  

      August estimates of production of principal field crops
 
                   2021    2022    2023   2021-2022 2022-2023
                    thousands of tonnes         % change         
 Total  wheat     22422   34335   29472        53.1     -14.2    
 Durum wheat       3032    5790    4259        90.9     -26.4    
 Spring wheat     16162   25844   22102        59.9     -14.5    
 Winter wheat      3228    2701    3112       -16.3      15.2    
 Barley            6984    9987    7924        43.0     -20.7    
 Canola           14248   18695   17561        31.2      -6.1    
 Chick peas          91     128     133        40.1       3.6    
 Corn for grain   14611   14539   14727        -0.5       1.3    
 Dry field peas    2244    3423    2191        52.6     -36.0    
 Flaxseed           337     473     265        40.6     -43.9    
 Fall Rye           363     514     358        41.6     -30.3    
 Lentils           1594    2301    1537        44.4     -33.2    
 Mustard seed        61     162     157       167.3      -2.7    
 Oats              2899    5226    2429        80.3     -53.5    
 Soybeans          6224    6543    6735         5.1       2.9    

   
     
    NOTE: Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on average estimated production at 30.4 mln tonnes of all wheat, 4.3 mln tonnes of durum wheat, 17.4 mln tonnes of canola, 2.7 mln tonnes of oats, and 8.4 mln tonnes of barley. 
 (Reporting by Dale Smith)

