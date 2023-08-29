Canada wheat, canola, oat, barley production down, according to StatsCan survey

OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wheat production in Canada fell by 14.2% in 2023 compared to 2022, while canola production was down by 6.1%, according to a Statistics Canada survey released on Tuesday, based in part on satellite and agroclimatic data. Oat production in Canada declined by 53.5% in 2023 compared to 2022, and barley production was down by 20.7%. Durum output, the wheat used to make pasta, was pegged at 4.3 million tonnes. Statscan said lower-than-average preciptation and high temperatures have resulted in poorer crop conditions on the Prairies than in 2022. Most of Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces received higher-than-average rainfall. Production estimates for Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta are calculated using model-based yields. Estimates for Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and British Columbia are all carried forward from the July estimates of principal field crop production. August estimates of production of principal field crops 2021 2022 2023 2021-2022 2022-2023 thousands of tonnes % change Total wheat 22422 34335 29472 53.1 -14.2 Durum wheat 3032 5790 4259 90.9 -26.4 Spring wheat 16162 25844 22102 59.9 -14.5 Winter wheat 3228 2701 3112 -16.3 15.2 Barley 6984 9987 7924 43.0 -20.7 Canola 14248 18695 17561 31.2 -6.1 Chick peas 91 128 133 40.1 3.6 Corn for grain 14611 14539 14727 -0.5 1.3 Dry field peas 2244 3423 2191 52.6 -36.0 Flaxseed 337 473 265 40.6 -43.9 Fall Rye 363 514 358 41.6 -30.3 Lentils 1594 2301 1537 44.4 -33.2 Mustard seed 61 162 157 167.3 -2.7 Oats 2899 5226 2429 80.3 -53.5 Soybeans 6224 6543 6735 5.1 2.9 NOTE: Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on average estimated production at 30.4 mln tonnes of all wheat, 4.3 mln tonnes of durum wheat, 17.4 mln tonnes of canola, 2.7 mln tonnes of oats, and 8.4 mln tonnes of barley. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

