Canada welcomes ICC's decision to issue arrest warrant for Putin

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 17, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 17 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday welcomed the International Criminal Court's move to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a senior official "for their alleged roles in the egregious scheme" to deport children to Russia.

"Canada stands firmly with the people of Ukraine," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a tweet.

