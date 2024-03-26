News & Insights

Canada watchdog says abuse likely occurred at a Dynasty Gold mine in China

March 26, 2024 — 10:23 am EDT

TORONTO, March 26 (Reuters) - Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Tuesday said it was likely that human rights abuses had a occurred at a mine in China operated by Vancouver-based firm Dynasty Gold.

In a report, the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise recommended the federal government refuse to provide any future financial support to Dynasty until it implemented recommendations to combat abuse.

