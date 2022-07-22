US Markets

Canada watchdog requests more time to probe proposed sale of Freedom Mobile

Divya Rajagopal Reuters
wiriting by Ismail Shakil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's competition bureau said on Friday it needs more time to investigate the proposed sale of Shaw Communications Inc's Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc.

Information about the sale that the bureau currently has does not address antitrust issues posed by Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw, the competition watchdog said in a statement.

The bureau said it is also requesting Canada's competition tribunal to question Quebecor's Videotron unit over the buyout of Freedom Mobile.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto, wiriting by Ismail Shakil)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

