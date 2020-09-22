Canada warns of rising COVID-19 case numbers, signs new agreements for vaccines
OTTAWA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada is planning for a worst-case scenario in which a new wave of the coronavirus will drive up cases by more than 1,000 per day over the next 10 days, officials said on Tuesday.
Canada also announced a new agreement with Sanofi and GSK for up to 72 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, and increased by up to 14 million doses a previous agreement for the Moderna vaccine.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren)
((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- Argentina central bank clamps down further on dollar access as peso swoons