Canada warns citizens of detention risks in Hong Kong due to new law

Denny Thomas Reuters
TORONTO, July 1 (Reuters) - Canada warned its citizens they could face an increased risk of arbitrary detention in Hong Kong and possible extradition to mainland China after Beijing unveiled new national security laws for the city.

The legislation will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

"You may be at increased risk of arbitrary detention on national security grounds and possible extradition to mainland China," the Canadian government said in a travel advisory for Hong Kong updated on June 30.

Some 300,000 Canadians live and work in Hong Kong, making in one of the largest Canadian diaspora communities in the world.

The United Kingdom also updated its travel advice for Hong Kong on Wednesday, saying there was an increased risk of detention and deportation due to the new security law.

