Canada wants more cooperation with allies on advanced technologies - minister

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

May 08, 2023 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, May 8 (Reuters) - Canada is "highly interested" working with its allies including Australia, United States and the UK in areas of advanced technologies, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Monday, when asked if the country wanted to join the AUKUS defense alliance.

"Canada is highly interested in furthering cooperation on AI, quantum computing and other advanced technologies with a defense nexus with our closest allies," Anand told reporters when asked about a newspaper report saying Ottawa was seeking to join the AUKUS alliance.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, editing by Steve Scherer)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

